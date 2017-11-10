Goa Police have launched a novel cash reward scheme to get citizens involved in filming, clicking and reporting traffic violations. “The ‘Traffic Sentinel Scheme’ launched today will reward citizens by as much as Rs 1,000 for every 100 reward points accumulated by them for spotting offences,” said said Director General of Police Muktesh Chander while unveiling the scheme. Similar scheme implement at Delhi had received very positive response from citizens informed DGP.

Under the scheme any person registered as traffic sentinel can report traffic violation by capturing the photo or video of the defaulting vehicle and send it through Whatsapp on Mobile No. 7875756110 or send an e-mail on sptrafficgoa@gmail.com or post on Facebook Page of Goa Traffic Police.For every offence reported the alert citizen can accumulate points and claim cash rewards based on these points. The name of the citizen reporting the offence will not be disclosed.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT TRAFFIC SENTINEL