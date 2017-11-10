Goa Police have launched a novel cash reward scheme to get citizens involved in filming, clicking and reporting traffic violations. “The ‘Traffic Sentinel Scheme’ launched today will reward citizens by as much as Rs 1,000 for every 100 reward points accumulated by them for spotting offences,” said said Director General of Police Muktesh Chander while unveiling the scheme. Similar scheme implement at Delhi had received very positive response from citizens informed DGP.
Under the scheme any person registered as traffic sentinel can report traffic violation by capturing the photo or video of the defaulting vehicle and send it through Whatsapp on Mobile No. 7875756110 or send an e-mail on sptrafficgoa@gmail.com or post on Facebook Page of Goa Traffic Police.For every offence reported the alert citizen can accumulate points and claim cash rewards based on these points. The name of the citizen reporting the offence will not be disclosed.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT TRAFFIC SENTINEL
|1.
|What is Traffic Sentinel Scheme?
|Ans.
|Traffic Sentinel Scheme has been launched by Goa Traffic Police for empowering general public to participate in better management of traffic on Goan roads. In this scheme, any person can report traffic violation by capturing the photo/video of the defaulting vehicle and send it through Whatsapp on Mobile No. 7875756110, E-Mail on sptrafficgoa@gmail.com of Facebook Page of Goa Traffic Police.
|2.
|Who is Traffic Sentinel?
|Ans.
|Traffic Sentinel is a person who reports traffic violation committed on Goan roads using WhatsApp (7875756110), E-Mail (sptrafficgoa@gmail.com) or Facebook Page (Goa Traffic Police). Predefined reward points for different violations will be credited in the account of Traffic Sentinel for each violation so reported. Once the Traffic Sentinel accumulates 100 Points he/she will be given cash reward of Rs. 1,000/-.
|3.
|How one can become Traffic Sentinel?
|Ans.
|One has to register by providing his name, mobile number and email ID on WhatsApp Number 7875756110. His/her Mobile Number will be his/her Unique Id. Thereafter can start reporting traffic violations through WhatsApp (7875756110), E-Mail (sptrafficgoa@gmail.com) or Facebook Page (Goa Traffic Police) by compulsorily mentioning his unique Id.
|4.
|What type of violations can be reported through this scheme and what are the credit points for different violations?
|Ans.
|10 types of traffic violations can be reported through this scheme. The details of credit points for each violation is as follows:
|5.
|What all is required to report a violation?
|Ans.
|The following information needs to be sent while reporting traffic violation. The photo/video if possible should be clicked/recorded by keeping GPS in ON Mode for getting exact date and time.
a. Photo/video with clear view of Registration No. of the defaulting vehicle
b. Time & Date of violation
c. Place of violation
d. Type of violation
|6.
|How can I see my reward points?
|Ans.
|Once 100 points are accumulated the concerned citizen will be intimated via e-mail. Nevertheless, the citizen can inquire through WhatsApp, E-Mail, Facebook the status of their points.
|7.
|What kinds of rewards are being given in the scheme?
|Ans.
|Once the Traffic Sentinel accumulates 100 Points he/she will be given cash reward of Rs. 1,000/-.
|8.
|Can I report multiple violations?
|Ans.
|Yes. Traffic Sentinel can report multiple violations in a single reporting. For example, if the picture sent by Traffic Sentinel shows a person driving motorcycle without Helmet and stopping beyond stop line, than it will be counted as two violations and each violation will have separate reward points. Also a Traffic Sentinel may send as many photos/videos for reporting different traffic violations as he/she wishes.
|9.
|What is my reference ID?
|Ans.
|Your registered Mobile Number is your unique reference ID.
|10.
|What could be the reason for a reported violation for not getting the reward point?
|Ans.
|If a picture or video of a reported violation does not clearly indicate the violation committed or the vehicle number is not clear then this reported violation will be discarded and will not get any reward point.
|11.
|What is the responsibility of a Traffic Sentinel in legal aspect?
|Ans.
|In case any violator challenges the violation recorded and reported by a Traffic Sentinel, the Hon’ble Court may require the Traffic Sentinel to testify before it for the violation so reported.