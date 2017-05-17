Mutation process related to property purchases will have to be completed within 90 days by the concerned officer with or without objections. Simplified process for doing this will be offered through an online E-District portal for property registration integrated with mutation. The portal will be launched by the Goa Government tomorrow. “The portal will have simplified procedures for property registration integrated with mutation,” said Revenue minister Rohan Khaunte. E-District is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the flagship Digital India programme.