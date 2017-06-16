Transport department today launched a consumer grievance redressal mobile App . “Anybody can complain against corruption and other bad experiences about transport through this app. Within 24 hours reply will come and appropriate action will be taken,” said Transport Minister Sudin Dhavlikar. Commuters can register their grievances through the app named as ‘Complaints Registration’ App. The App is managed by the Infotech Corporation Goa Limited (ITG). While spelling out the department action plan the minister said, “All roads in the state will have cameras to keep check on traffic violations”. Two sides have been identified for truck plaza – Dharbandora and Ponda the minister informed.