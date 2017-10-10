Home News NSUI to boycott GU elections if open system not adopted News NSUI to boycott GU elections if open system not adopted By Digital Goa - October 10, 2017, 5 :17 pm NSUI has decided to boycott election of Goa University scheduled on October 16 if the elections are not held in an open system manner. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mormugao Fair Price shop Owners demand Rs 25 lakh compensation for each shop owner Digital Goa - October 10, 2017, 5 :20 pm Offence registered against lady teacher for assaulting 9 year old student at Calangute Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 8 :18 pm MMC proposes measures to make Vasco tobacco free Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 5 :54 pm High Court Notice on Tiracol Challenged Digital Goa - October 9, 2017, 4 :52 pm