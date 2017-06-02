Nullahs and rivers in Goa will be cleaned and rejuvenated on the same lines as Ganga river. The water resource department(WRD) minister Vinod Palyekar visited Varanasi along with Chief Engineer of WRD and technical staff to acquire first hand knowledge of Ganga cleaning and rejuvenation process of Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India. Automatic Quality Monitoring Station set up under National Hydrology Project was also visited by the minister. “We envisage setting up such a station in Goa under NHP,” said Palyekar.