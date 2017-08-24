The Department of Urban Development had notified the Draft Rules “The Goa Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (Registration of real estate projects, Registration of real estate agents, rates of interest and disclosures on website) Rules, 2017”.

The Draft Rules are available on the Departmental Website: www.urban.goa.gov.in.

All objections or suggestions, to the said draft rules may be forwarded, either through e-mail viz. goarera@gmail.com or by post, to the Secretary (UD), Department of Urban Development, Collectorate Building, Ground Floor, Panaji – Goa – 403001 before the expiry of 10 days so that they may be taken into consideration at the time of finalization of said draft rules.