Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘OCKHI’ over southeast Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours and then recurve northeastwards during the subsequent 48 hours. Although the effect of the cyclone will not be very severe in Goa , the met department has issued advisories to coastal states including Goa. The state is likely to receive light showers in the next 24 hours.

Advisories have been issued to all coastal states, including Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for adequate preparedness against the effects of the cyclone whose trajectory is likely to curve northwards from Kerala coast. Ships at Mumbai and Goa were also placed on maximum alert to augment efforts as required. Fishermen also have been advised not to venture into the sea by the met department.