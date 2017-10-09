Calangute police today registered an offence against a primary school teacher from a reputed primary school situated in Calangute Goa for assaulting a 9 year old child. The mother of the minor boy today filed a complaint against a teacher alleging that the teacher physically assaulted and mentally harassed her 9 year old minor boy during the exam hours on Saturday Oct 7. The statement of the minor boy was recorded in the presence of NGO and medical examination was also conducted. Police have already summoned the accused teacher and further investigation is in progress. Offence has been registered under sections 323 IPC and Section 8 of Goa Childrens Act.