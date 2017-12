In continuation with the investigation of the death of a minor boy namely Sambhav Talkar, age 04 yrs, at a swimming pool in Candolim Calangute police have registered an offence under section 304A of IPC against the management and staff of Casa Almeida Guest House, Candolim. “It has been revealed that the negligence of the guest house management was responsible for the death of the minor boy,” stated the police.