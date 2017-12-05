Home News Office of the Asstt. Director of Transport shifted to Patto News Office of the Asstt. Director of Transport shifted to Patto By Digital Goa - December 5, 2017, 10 :19 pm Office of the Asstt. Director of Transport (North) Panaji has been shifted from PWD office Patto Panaji to 1st Floor, Paryatan Bhavan, Patto, Panaji Goa w.e.f. December 5, 2017. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS TCP Act Amendments to be put before cabinet tomorrow – Vijai Digital Goa - December 5, 2017, 6 :03 pm Burglars decamp with Rs 32 lakh booty by breaking open 2 ATMs... Team Digital Goa - December 4, 2017, 10 :37 pm Goa Foundation chastises GSPCB for using lenient Option against coal pollution Team Digital Goa - December 4, 2017, 10 :13 pm Luxury Ferry Service from Vasco temporarily suspended due to Cyclone warning Digital Goa - December 2, 2017, 10 :44 pm