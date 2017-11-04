Even as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has began attempts to have a separate IAS cadre for Goa, state Congress chief Shantaram Naik has expressed fear that officers with RSS leaning might be inducted in it. Parrikar had met leaders in Delhi last week with a demand to have a separate IAS cadre for Goa.

The state is currently covered under Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. While welcoming the move to have a separate cadre for the state, Naik in a statement issued here said no “deliberate or mischievous” attempt should be made by the Goa government to induct officers with RSS leanings into the Goa cadre.