Old Goa Police have now registered FIR against the Siolim couple and their accomplices for alleged trespass, intimidation, assault and threatening activist Aires Rodrigues in his office at Ribandar yesterday. An FIR was filed by Anjuna Police yesterday against Aires for outraging modesty of woman after which Aires had filed a counter complaint in Anjuna Police station. Anjuna Police later transferred the complaint to Old Goa Police station.