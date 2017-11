One Siddharth Miringkar(45) accused in Brahmanand Topio Mamlekar murder case on Jan 2016 was acquitted by Margao session court today. Ponda Police had arrested Miringkar from Dhavli, Ponda for allegedly murdering Mamlekar a moneylender from Upper Bazaar, Ponda in Jan 2016. Mamlekar’s had gone missing and his decomposed body was found in the jungle on the banks of the Ragada River near the temple at Tambdi Surla.