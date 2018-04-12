Home News One arrested by Verna police for threatening Panchayat Secretary News One arrested by Verna police for threatening Panchayat Secretary By Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 10 :04 pm One Aleixio Pereira was arrested by Verna police for allegedly threatening Panchayat Secretary of Calata -Majorda- Utorda Panchayat with a Koita (large knife). - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS GSCB earns Rs 10.79 Cr profit fist time in 50 years Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 10 :49 pm Union Minister Suresh Prabhu to be in Goa on April 14 Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 10 :36 pm Transport Dept suspends permit of Panaji –Taleigao bus involved in accident at bus stand... Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 9 :58 pm FDA bans sale of steriod products without doctors prescription Digital Goa - April 12, 2018, 9 :06 pm