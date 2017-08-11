Home News One arrested for robbing Mangalore businessman at Margao News One arrested for robbing Mangalore businessman at Margao By Team Digital Goa - August 11, 2017, 10 :12 pm Konkan Railway police arrested one Jaisuddin Lashkar from Assam at Margao railway station, who was on the run after robbing a businessmen of Rs 9.25 lakh and handsets at Mangalore. Rs 9 lakh cash was recovered from home. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS FDA directs closure of 4 restaurants in Margao Team Digital Goa - August 11, 2017, 10 :25 pm 33 yr old man missing from Durbhat Team Digital Goa - August 11, 2017, 10 :07 pm High Court directs Vishwajit to pay Rs 1.5 lakh Team Digital Goa - August 10, 2017, 9 :40 pm Aires mocks Parrikar for wanting to appoint IAS to understand Panaji’s problems Team Digital Goa - August 10, 2017, 9 :06 pm