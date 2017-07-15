After a long chase, the Goa police finally succeeded in cracking the desecration cases with the arrest of one Francis Pereira(50). He was caught by the police after a hot chase in the locality. The Curchorem resident was arrested while allegedly attempting to deface another shrine in the wee hours. Incidentally, Francis is an ex-convict in attempt to murder case.

In his video confession soon after his arrest, the accused has confessed to desecrating the religious structures for last 15 days. Francis said that he was breaking the crosses to relieve the souls that were trapped in the crosses as it would stop them from becoming devils.

Francis has been working as taxi driver. The police have raided his house for evidence. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is holding a high level meeting with the top police brass at Curchorem police station now.

“After very meticulous & painstaking efforts Goa Police has been able to solve the recent cases of desecration of religious places in Goa,” tweeted DGP Muktesh Chander.