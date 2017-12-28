History-sheeter Ashpak Kadru Shaikh from New Vaddem, Vasco has been arrested by Vasco police in connection with the robbery that took place at the residence of Jack Fernandes from New Vaddem on Christmas eve. Robbers had decamped with cash and gold worth Rs 11 lakh when the family had gone for Christmas midnight mass. Shaikh who is a history sheeter and has 6 cases of thefts and chain snatching booked against him had stolen gold worth Rs 6 lakhs and cash of Rs 3 lakh. The stolen property has been recovered by Vasco police. The Margao JMFC has given him seven days police custody.