Goa govt finally called one day Assembly session of outgoing government on Tuesday February 28 to avoid dissolution of House on technical grounds. The constitution of India mandates that state assembly must meet once in 6 months.

However, government was not keen on calling the assembly session of the outgoing assembly on the grounds that the delay is due to the extraordinary gap kept by EC between the polls and results.

All political parties have been demanding that a session of Goa Assembly be held as mandated by the constitution. The government finally decided to play safe. There was a petition pending in the High Court praying for direction to the government to hold assembly session.