One died and five people were injured in a major accident at Nhaibag in Pernem in the wee hours on Friday.

The accident took place at around 1.50am today when a Tata Safari with six youth from Pune dashed against a stationary tipper truck which was parked on the roadside due to breakdown.

The occupants of the Tata Safari were identified as Akash kamte(25), Swapnil Madik (21), Dhiraj Phular (22), Rohit Phate(23), Hemant Kamte (32), Prateek Darekar, all are residents of Pune Maharashtra. Of the injured Hemant Kamte expired on the way to hospital.