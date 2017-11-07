Home News One dies in fatal accident at Ponda News One dies in fatal accident at Ponda By Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :12 pm In a tragic accident between a tanker and a two wheeler at Ponda, 38 year old Shama Yogesh Dabolkar from Donshi died on the spot. The accident occurred near the Ponda Municipla garden. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Nigerian national arrested for possession of drugs, invalid passport Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :15 pm Subhash Velingkar forms new NGO with break away RSS activist Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :14 pm Demonetisation checked terror financing, says Parrikar Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 10 :04 pm Truckers firm of their demand of transportation price hike, Day 2 of tense situation... Digital Goa - November 7, 2017, 5 :37 pm