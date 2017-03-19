A 35 year old man was crushed to death in a tragic accident that took place between a two wheeler , a crane and a bus near Dabolim airport today morning at around 11.45 hrs.

The two wheeler (GA06-H-0063) rider who was proceeding towards airport from Dabolim first first dashed his bike onto a crane which was taking a turn and fell on the road and eventually got crushed under the bus which was coming from behind him.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the site and removed the body of the man who was crushed under the bus.

Police are trying to identify the body of the deceased.