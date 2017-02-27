Home News One Drowns in Sal River At Ibrampur News One Drowns in Sal River At Ibrampur By Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :32 pm One Ganesh Naik, a 18 year old youth from Nachinola, Bardez got drowned at Bandhara on Sal river at Ibrampur this afternoon. Another member from the group who was also drowning was saved by those present at the site. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Plans Afoot To Merge Goa RSS prant with original RSS Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :28 pm One Day Goa Assembly Session On 28 Feb Team Digital Goa - February 25, 2017, 10 :14 pm Carnival festivities to kick off in Goa from tomorrow Team Digital Goa - February 24, 2017, 9 :18 pm NCSCM completes High & Low Tide Line Demarcations Team Digital Goa - February 22, 2017, 8 :42 pm