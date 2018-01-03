One held with ganja in Margao municipal garden By Digital Goa - January 3, 2018, 10 :28 pm Margao police arrested one person by name Mohammad Rafi who was caught in possession of Ganja (142 gm) worth Rs 42000 in municipal garden at Margao. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS One held with ganja in Margao municipal garden Digital Goa - January 3, 2018, 10 :28 pm FC Goa match against ATK to start 9:45pm Digital Goa - January 3, 2018, 10 :03 pm Murder accused of labourer Roshan Unnur taken in 5 day police custody Digital Goa - January 3, 2018, 9 :54 pm Govt working towards measures to curb nuisance by travelling tourists –CM Digital Goa - January 3, 2018, 8 :44 pm