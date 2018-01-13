Home Breaking News One Jayesh Bhandari from Sanguem, who was critically injured in attack of... One Jayesh Bhandari from Sanguem, who was critically injured in attack of 15 Telangana tourist at Calangute, died in GMC. All booked for murder now By Digital Goa - January 13, 2018, 10 :22 am One Jayesh Bhandari from Sanguem, who was critically injured in attack of 15 Telangana tourist at Calangute, died in GMC. All booked for murder now - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Private buses stop plying from Panaji bus stand in protest against assault on private... Team Digital Goa - January 13, 2018, 5 :46 pm Tanzanian National arrested for forgery of Visa by Calangute police Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 9 :52 pm Nitin Gadkari should give in writing that expansion of coal handling at MPT will... Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 8 :31 pm Govt notifies financial assistance scheme to panchayats Digital Goa - January 12, 2018, 8 :26 pm