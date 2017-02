One Prakash Devli, a receptionist of a reputed hotel in Panjim was arrested by Ponda Police for allowing a minor and two youths to stay in the hotel without I-D proof.

This is the third arrest in the case.

Earlier Anil Patil and Tukaram Patil, both from Khanapur in Belgaum district were arrested for kidnapping a minor from Khanpaur. Prakash Devli has been given two days Police custody while Anil and Tukaram Patil’s custody has been extended for five more days.