In yet another case of murder due to enmity over property dispute one Suryakant Dessai was murdered by his own aunt at Xelvona, Quepem.

The aunt Shevanti Dessai and her son Hemant allegedly assaulted 44 year old Suryakant yesterday following a fight over the construction of a compound wall. Suryakant who was badly hurt in the fight was admitted to GMC where he succumbed to injuries today morning. Shevanti was arrested by the police after she confessed to the crime while Hemant is absconding.