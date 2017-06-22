Online application for Central Sector Scholarship for College and University Students in the year 2017.

Further are the guidelines or steps to apply for the scholarship on the National Scholarship Portal scholarships.gov.in for student doing Degree course.

Aadhar No. is required for hassle free disbursement of all Government subsidies/scholarships. In case of not having Aadhar, student should apply and have Aadhar within 3 months of application for scholarship, Student should have a bank account in a nationalized bank. Aadhar must be seeded in the bank account, the period for online application is from 01st July 2017 to 30th September 2017.

Steps to Register on National Scholarship Portal are Enter scholarships.gov.in in your browser, Click on new User? Register button, Enter relevant details in the form, Scholarship type should be Post-Matric, Enter Correct Aadhar number, mobile no. and email-id and Captcha is nothing but a string of numbers appearing in red, which you have to enter in Captcha field, After checking the details, click on register. An application id beginning with GA2017will be displayed. (Please note this id for future use.)

Steps to login to the portal to apply for the scholarship are Enter scholarships.gov.in in your browser , Click on Login to Apply button, Enter the application id, date of birth and Captcha to login, After a successful login, you will be able to see your name on screen and on the left hand menu, click on application form, fill the correct details and submit the form. And do as directed by the portal.

Eligible students can also apply for other scholarship schemes on the same portal.

Please note that the cut off percentage for the Central Sector Scheme for College and University Student scholarship in different categories is displayed on www.gbshse.gov.in