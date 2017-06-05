Home News Online mutation process started in Goa: Khaute News Online mutation process started in Goa: Khaute By Team Digital Goa - June 5, 2017, 11 :58 am Online mutation process begun in the state. People started receiving notices automatically even though they have not applied for mutation separately. All past pendency of mutation cases will be cleared by September says Revenue minister Rohan Khaute - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Online mutation process started in Goa: Khaute Team Digital Goa - June 5, 2017, 11 :58 am New Motor Vehicle Act to control accidents in Goa: Sudin Team Digital Goa - June 5, 2017, 11 :54 am Yuva Samvad scheme affected due to code of conduct Team Digital Goa - June 5, 2017, 11 :52 am Naturopathy & Yoga Institute to come up at Sakhali & Macazan Team Digital Goa - June 5, 2017, 11 :50 am