Home Breaking News Online prostitution racket busted in Calangute. 2 pimps & woman from Delhi... Online prostitution racket busted in Calangute. 2 pimps & woman from Delhi & UP arrested. 2 girls rescued By Team Digital Goa - April 3, 2017, 10 :53 am Online prostitution racket busted in Calangute. 2 pimps & woman from Delhi & UP arrested. 2 girls rescued - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS Highway Liquor Shops: Partial Supreme Court Relief Only For Vends In Small Towns –... Team Digital Goa - April 1, 2017, 10 :25 am ED attaches Rs 1.95 cr worth property of Digambar & Churchill in Louis Berger... Team Digital Goa - March 30, 2017, 7 :33 pm Revenue Minister suspends 14 Govt Officials for 2 days for coming late to office Team Digital Goa - March 29, 2017, 12 :18 pm Pratima Naik Convicted in 2015 Vasco Double Murder Case Team Digital Goa - March 27, 2017, 3 :21 pm