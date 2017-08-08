Opposition leader Babu Kavlekar today lambasted the government for not fulfilling the various promises made in the manifesto by the ruling government. Kavlekar charged the government of deliberately delaying the filling of vacancies in government departments for saving money. He said since government has imposed moratorium on the filling of government job posts hundreds of Goan youth have been deprived of gainful employment. Government has even stopped implementing new schemes while applications of hundreds of people are pending for social welfare schemes he addedHe questioned the government over the failure to fulfill the promises as regards to removal of Casinos from Mandovi river, 24×7 water supply and creation of 50,000 jobs. “Every year government makes tall promises to the people of Goa, but hardly fulfills them,” he concluded