After prolonged discussions with the mining companies and the state government and repeated protests the truck operators have finally commenced the transportation of iron ore from the Codli mine of Sesa Goa Vedanta from today.
The transportation has commenced on both the routes of Codli to Capxem and Codli to Amona, which was suspended on November 13 following agitation and stone pelting by the truckers.
