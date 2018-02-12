500 organic forming clusters have been approved for Goa by the center informed Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai.

“Goa Government will come out with scheme to give impetus to organic farming and to give boost to local vegetable growers,” he said.

▪ All 940 Horticulture outlets need to sell coconuts at subsidized rates –Agriculture Minister

“All 940 outlets of Horticulture Corp in the state need to sell coconut at subsidised rates,” asserted Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai. Government had started the scheme of selling coconuts at subsidized rates after the prices of coconuts shot up in Goa leading to protests across the state by the opposition.

▪ Vijai advises horticulture corporation to go digital

Pitching for digitization of the Horticulture Corporation the agriculture minister said, “Horticulture Corporation needs to bring transparency in its operation as it is doing daily business of 150 metric tons of vegetables. Corporation needs to go for digitization.”

The minister was speaking at a farmers Melava in Panaji

Microclimate study is needed in Goa he opined.