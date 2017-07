The Vaso police team raided Shantinagar Area at Vasco on Friday late night and caught one Orissa native Gadadhar Rout (age 40) residing at Velsao with 1.16 Kg ganja. The police is investigating as to from where the accused managed to procure such large quantity of narcotic drug. SDPO Lawrence D Souza and SP South Arwind Gawas are monitoring the case.