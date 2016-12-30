With the objective of enhancing the quality of education and educational infrastructure in the state the government has taken several decisions today. Schools from all cities will subsequently be shifted out of the cities CM said.



Three government schools were handed over to NGOs, to run for a period of 3 years. Two are given to Dempo charities and one school has been allotted to Mahalsa devasthan at Mardol.

CM Parsekar has appealed to business houses in the state to come forward and share the responsibility of educating next generation Goans.

Permissions for constructing road for school complex for Margao has been cleared. Education department has taken possession of 1 lac sqmt of land in this regards CM said.