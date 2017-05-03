Public Hearing on MPT expansion resumed today which is the fifth day of hearing. Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida lashed out at MPT chairman on his ‘outsider’ remark. we all are Goans first and then Vascoites. Almeida pointed out that the NGO’s and activists coming from across the state know much more about Vasco then MPT which have been proved in their presentations. Almeida further took GSPCB to task as to why they have not withdrawn the permissions of MPT to operate in spite of pollution level ratings showing high by GSPCB report. He asked MPT to make clear how many Goan factories will be profiting with the import of coal. He said there should be proper regulation of the coal which is presently brought in MPT