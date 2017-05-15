Home News Over 3 year old staff of power department to be transferred News Over 3 year old staff of power department to be transferred By Team Digital Goa - May 15, 2017, 11 :45 am Goa Government is preparing a list of names of all officers in the Power department who have completed three years in one place. Such officers will be transferred said Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa customs seizes gold worth Rs 18.63 lakh from UP native on Sharjah Goa... Team Digital Goa - May 14, 2017, 9 :40 pm Survival at stake due to cyberage scheme decry computer dealers Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :23 pm Absence of ATMs outside Dabolim Airport irks travellers Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :39 am Transport Department hikes fees for various services Team Digital Goa - May 13, 2017, 9 :38 am