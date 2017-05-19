In a major tragedy at Savordem around 30 people fell off after an old Portuguese era Zuari foot bridge in Sanvordem collapsed. The incident happened when police were attempting rescue a youth who jumped off the bridge. Number of casualties still unclear. Navy Divers,Police and Fire brigade at spot.

🔹 Rescue operation is in full swing . Nearly 35 people are rescued . CM has also called Navy divers and rescue operations are in full swing

🔹 PWD Minister Shri Ramkrshna Dhavlikar, MP Shri Narendra Sawaikar and Collector South Shri Swapnil Naik have rushed to Sanvordem.

🔹 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned in a tweet that he has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“Spoke to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar regarding the bridge collapse on Sanvordem River. Search and rescue ops have been intensified,” said the tweet.

🔹 Drishti Lifesaving called in by the state government to assist in rescue operations at the site of the Savordem – Curchorem bridge collapse. A team of 35 lifeguards including divers deployed along with rescue and relief equipment. Team is at the site assisting in rescue operations.

🔹 Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Parrikar regarding the tragedy inquiring about Sanvordem mishap.