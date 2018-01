Digital Goa: Controversial movie Padmaavat was screened in Inox and Osia multiplexes across Goa today amidst tight police security.

On the eve of the film’s pan-India release, the Multiplexes Associations of India decided not to screen the film in four states in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa. Single theater in Vasco and Ponda had already started screening the movie since the day of its release on Jan 25 while Z-Cinema theaters across Goa also started screening the movie today.