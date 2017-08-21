Goa Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Parrikar is expecting a “good turnout” for the August 23 bypoll for the Panaji assembly seat, which is taking place just ahead of Ganesh festival.”I want a good victory margin. I am requesting voters to come out. My concern was whether they will come out in large numbers or not because of the Ganesh Festival being closer on August 25,” Parrikar told reporters on the last day of the campaigning. The chief minister said he became confident of a good turnout after meeting the voters.