Several digital setups including bio matrix have been installed at the Panaji police station for criminal registration as well as to render time bound service to general public visiting police station for various verification and complaints. Administration section of Panaji police station will now be regulated and restricted for authorized persons through Bio Matrix access control device. The administration section consists of crime section, passport, pcc, vcc and cast verification, tenant and service verification and summons and warrant.

The criminal registration system has also been digitized to make digital records of criminals arrested at Paanji police station with the help of Bio matrix and web cam for easy access and reference. The police station will also obtain and update finger print data from finger print unit of FSL, Verna to facilitate instant verification of past record of arrestee at Panaji Police Station.