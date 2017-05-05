Home Breaking News Panaji ranks 90th in rankings of cleanest cities in India announced by... Panaji ranks 90th in rankings of cleanest cities in India announced by central govt. Indore declared cleanest & Gonda filthiest amongst 434 cities. By Team Digital Goa - May 5, 2017, 11 :03 am Panaji ranks 90th in rankings of cleanest cities in India announced by central govt. Indore declared cleanest & Gonda filthiest amongst 434 cities. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Expansion activities were done by MPT illegally – Activists Team Digital Goa - May 5, 2017, 11 :00 am Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane chargsheeted in toll booth vandalisation case Team Digital Goa - May 5, 2017, 10 :52 am Six Tourists Arrested by Calangute Police For Drinking in Public Places Team Digital Goa - May 5, 2017, 10 :49 am Goa mulls 50% subsidy on fish for local consumers Team Digital Goa - May 5, 2017, 10 :48 am