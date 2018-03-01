Around 40 floats are expected for the Panaji float parade this time informed Srinivas Dempe, chairman of Shigmotsav panel.

The traditional Shigmo float route which ran right through the city has been changed this time as was the case with Carnaval float parades. The Shigmo floats parade will be held on March 10 at 4pm from Science Centre, Miramar to Harley Davidson Showroom Caranzalem this time. The floats will be lined up on the Dr Jack Sequeira Road from Miramar Circle upto Science Center.

Two-week long festivities will be witnessed across the state from March 3-17.