Election commission of India today declared the dates for the bye-elections in Goa. The election for both the seats , Valpoi as well as Panaji will be held on 23 August 2017 and the results will be declared on 28 August 2017.

Model code of conduct came into effect from today only in the North Goa district as of now and it will continue till the counting is over.

Important dates regarding the election are as follows –

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 29.07.2017 (SAT) ,

Last Date of Nomination 05.08.2017 (SAT) ,

Date for Scrutiny of Nomination 07.08.2017 (MON)

Last Date of Withdrawal of candidatures 09.08.2017 (WED)

Date of Poll 23.08.2017 (WED)

Date of Counting 28.08.2017 (MON)

Date before which election shall be completed 31.08.2017