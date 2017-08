State machinery is all geared up for bypolls which are to be held tomorrow in Panaji and Valpoi constituency. 51,000 voters will decide the fate of 7 candidates in both the constituencies. Although there are 7 candidates the actual fight will be between Congress and BJP candidates. The fate of the BJP candidates and Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar in Panaji and health minister Vishwajeet Rane in Valpoi will decide the future of the BJP government in the state.