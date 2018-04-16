Vendors at the Panaji Market today came out in protest demanding shifting of the garbage plant inside the market to some other place.
Complaining of bad stench and unhygienic conditions at the market place where fruits , vegetables, fish , meat etc are sold the vendors complained that the garbage plant adds to their woes.
Panaji vendors demand shifting of garbage plant from the main marketplace
