Fitness buffs in Goa now have a new regimen to try out. Adventure Breaks unveiled its fitness climbing wall — The Eye — on Tuesday. This 20ft high climbing wall, picturesquely located in the compound of the Youth Hostel on the banks of the Mandovi River, is now open to climbing enthusiasts as well as fitness buffs who want to try new ways of fighting fat.

Set up by Adventure Breaks and Magsons, with support from The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) and the Panaji Youth Hostel, the wall will remain open everyday from 5pm to 7pm till the end of May. It will restart after the monsoon.

Pancham Kelkar, who has been climbing since the age of 15 and has been a professional instructor, will be in charge of the wall. Apart from guiding the climbers and ensuring their safety, he will conduct rock climbing courses at the wall, which end in a day of real rock climbing at Agonda.