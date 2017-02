Panchayat Director set aside letter of Davorli Rumdamol Sarpanch informing the complainants that the Panchayat cannot issue NOC for displaying banners of kings.

‘It is set aside, being improper’ says the order of Panchayat Director. The panchayat had earlier rejected putting of the baner citing an official resolution which debars “putting up of banners of kings and maharajas” within the panchayat jurisdiction.