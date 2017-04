Goa government has advanced the Panchayat elections in the state to June 17. “We had initially decided to hold elections on June 25 but then it was realised that the date clashes with San Joao festival (celebrated a day before). So it was decided to advance elections,” Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said.The five-year term of all the Panchayat bodies in the state ends on May 20.