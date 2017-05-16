State Election Commission has issued notification regarding election process of 186 panchayats for the June 11 polls. Nominations for the Panchayat polls can be filed from from May 18 to May 25. Counting will be held on on June 13.

Candidates are given one week to file their nomination, from May 18 to May 25, barring May 21, which is a Sunday. As per the official notification, the code of conduct would stay into effect from till June 13, which is the counting day.

Just like the state assembly polls, the state government will be barred from making new announcements for projects or recruitments while the code of conduct is in place. The rule will be strictly followed for areas coming under the panchayats.

The government can add new names in state-run schemes only if the people are living in municipal areas. The corporation, however, cannot recruit new people as they are still a government-aided body.

The spending limit on candidates this time has been raised from the earlier Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.