Home News Panel formed to give financial help to ‘freedom fighters News Panel formed to give financial help to ‘freedom fighters By Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 8 :58 pm Govt forms panel under the chairmanship of Chief Minister to give financial assistance (not monthly pension) on humanitarian ground to persons who were directly or indirectly involved in freedom struggle but could not be declared as freedom fighters - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Proposing simultaneous polls without draft bill as basis is dangerous- Shantataram Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 8 :52 pm Govt. to constitute committee to decide guidelines for awards Team Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 6 :57 pm Case will be filed against transport department for mishandling burnt documents –CM Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 4 :17 pm Goa IMA voices concern over delay in forming panel on organ donation Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 4 :12 pm